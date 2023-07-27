BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say the overturned tractor-trailer, that caused an hours-long road closure, was carrying batteries at the time of the accident.

It happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the EB off ramp of Route 378 North onto Route 22 EB.

Police say the driver of the freightliner was driving a high rate of speed on the Schoenersville exit ramp and exited the traffic into the grassy median. This caused the tractor-trailer to overturn on the driver's side, PSP reports in a media release.

Police say the driver, identified as Joshua Jorge Burgos, 29 of Allentown, pushed out the front windshield and exited the vehicle. He suffered lacerations throughout his body and was taken to St. Luke's Bethlehem Fountain Hill campus for treatment.

The tractor-trailer was carrying batteries. PSP says some of the batteries were damaged and started leaking toxic fumes.

Bethlehem City Fire assisted with a Rapid Response Hazmat team to neutralize the batteries and allow for safe towing.

The Schoenersville exit ramp was closed for hours.

The driver is being charged.