ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Officers from two townships in Lehigh County traded in their uniforms for baseball gloves and bats.

They played some ball Sunday afternoon to help fight cancer.

Whitehall Township and South Whitehall Township's police departments competed in a charity softball game at Coca-Cola Park. They raised money for the Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley.

"We have a big burden to fill after many of the high-profile incidents across country to let people know that 99.999% of cops are doing the right thing and we're part of the community," said South Whitehall Police Chief Glen Dorney, "so we want that opportunity to prove it, and we're putting our money where our mouth is."

Dorney said the departments were able to reach their fundraising goal of $10,000.