President-elect Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris claimed victory in the 2020 presidential election Saturday, feeling confident they got enough votes for the win.
Supporters of President Donald Trump aren't giving up, like Northampton County GOP Chairwoman Lee Snover.
At a recent hearing Snover challenged around 400 provisional ballots out of around 2,700 that still need to be counted. Provisional ballots have to be considered individually because they have an issue.
The county board of elections will decide if they can be counted, and that can take a while.
That move by Snover is drawing criticism from attorney Gary Asteak, who represents the Northampton County Democrats.
He even told 69 News the move is an appalling attempt to manipulate the system and suppress the vote and added if the Republicans think these distractions and delays are going to benefit them they're sorely mistaken.
We called Snover but she had no comment, saying she's involved in legal filings for the Trump campaign, a sentiment echoed by the president himself.
"If you count the legal votes I easily win, if you count the illegal votes they can steal the election from us," Trump said.
Meantime, Asteak says none of these challenges will change the election outcome-Biden is up 1,300 votes in the county.
The Elections Board will meet Friday to review the challenges and possibly certify the results.