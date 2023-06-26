L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. – A contentious Lower Saucon Township Council meeting had to be delayed not once but twice Monday night, as council and neighbors discussed an ordinance that, if approved, could pave the way for a proposed expansion of the Bethlehem Landfill.
The first break came after some in the audience started yelling at council. The second delay came because of rain that rushed into the building.
Neighbors against the landfill expansion say they're angry and frustrated because of how it could affect their livelihood and because they say they already fought the expansion and won.
On May 8, Judge Abraham Kassis overturned council's Dec. 21, 2022, decision to rezone the land adjacent to the landfill to permit waste disposal because procedurally the ordinance was invalid, based on advertising and notification issues.
Later that month, council opted not to contest the decision. However, earlier this month on June 6, the Bethlehem Landfill Co. opted to appeal the decision.
Specifically, the ordinance introduced Monday night would involve zoning maps and text amendments, with the potential map amendments coming in the area north of the Applebutter Road, east of Steel City, south of the Lehigh River and west of the Route 33/Interstate 78 intersection, from the Rural Agricultural zoning district to the Light Industrial zoning district.
The potential ordinance will also contain similar or revised amendments to the zoning map and text in an ordinance approved on Dec. 21, 2002, as Ordinance No. 2022-02.
Previously, council rezoned about 275.7 acres with a conditional use in that 2022-02 bill. Among those conditional uses are various Light Industrial zoning uses. In addition, it changed the specific landfill use from what is currently a special exception use — which goes before the zoning hearing board — to a conditional use, which is reviewed by council. About 40% of the 275.7 acres was designated for the actual landfill.
The approved motion Monday night directs the township solicitor to prepare a proposed ordinance to amend the zoning and have it available for consideration at the board's next meeting in July. If approved, then it would be formally published and later voted on by council.
"In looking back at 2022-02 which amended our code, we would need to amend the 275.7 acre reference, and we'd have to remove the conditional-use approval because it would be a permitted use," council President Jason Banonis said of his motion.
Advocates in favor previously have said the expansion would extend the landfill's life by 30-plus years.
Residents who spoke during a public comment session Monday night voiced opposition to the potential zoning changes, citing what they described as health and environmental hazards associated with the landfill and general quality-of-life issues.
"I am completely opposed to it (zoning change)," resident Russ Sutton said. "We only get one earth, and once it's gone, it's gone."
"We don't even know what's in the dump," said Russ Sutton.
"You're going to kill wildlife, destroy soil, pollute air and water," said a woman.
"Every township official should be the trusted gatekeeper of decency and appropriate use of township land, not the vulgar destruction of neighborhoods and forests for a landfill," said Lynn Hill.
"You screwed the kids out of a library. You want to expand the dump," said Mark Ozimek. "It just never ends!"
A vast majority of neighbors in the crowd expressed that they wanted to "dump the dump." They wore shirts that said just that.
After more than one hour, public comment grew testier.
"You guys should be embarrassed of yourself," someone yelled from the crowd.
This prompted Banonis to request the board recess "so the crowd can calm down."
Further mayhem ensued when council went into a second recess just minutes after returning from the first recess. This time the culprit was a rain delay from a vigorous early summer storm which leaked through the ceiling and onto the board's table and nearby floor.
This resulted in some members performing housekeeping duties by grabbing mops, squeegees and vacuum cleaners to dry out the damp situation.
Despite high emotions from the crowd and insults hurled councilmembers' way, council voted 3-2 to prepare an ordinance to allow for a zoning change that would allow the expansion.
After the vote, a woman left in tears. Others exclaimed more insults.
During the meeting, a council member asserted that the landfill has provided $40 million in revenue since 1999.
However, there wasn't much more said other than that as to why three council members voted to move forward.
Outside counsel for the landfill sat in the crowd but declined to go on camera, asking instead to have questions emailed.
More on this will be discussed at the next council meeting set for July.
Cell tower
In other news, council supported the application for variance requests to install a new cell tower at 4235 Lewis Ave.
The applicant, Verizon Wireless, is proposing to construct a wireless communications facility on the property in the township's Rural Agricultural zoning district.
Verizon's variance requests involved tower setback requirements, paving and landscaping.
The company is proposing to construct a galvanized steel lattice tower rising 145 feet in height. Verizon plans to attach panel antennas at the 142-foot elevation and place accessory equipment cabinets and a standby generator on concrete pads at the base within a 50-foot by 50-foot fenced compound.
The facility will be unmanned and would require only visits for maintenance and repairs by a sport utility-type vehicle roughly every four to six weeks, with site access over the existing gravel road off Randolph Avenue.
Verizon plans to exceed the access to the compound by constructing a 12-foot-wide gravel within a 20-foot-wide access and utility easement.