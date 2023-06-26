NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern New Jersey...and Pennsylvania... including the following counties...in northern New Jersey... Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, and Warren. In Pennsylvania... Bucks, Lehigh, Monroe, and Northampton. * WHEN...Until 700 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1200 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that may experience flooding include... Allentown, Easton, Morristown, Somerville, Newton, Bethlehem, Bridgewater, Dover, Madison, Hopatcong, Forks, and Florham Park. - This includes the following highways... Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 59 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 42. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 48. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania near mile marker 314. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 14 and 53. Northeast Extension between mile markers 47 and 51. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around...don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&