ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Get your bids ready, the Baum School of Art starts its 37th annual Art Auction Saturday night at midnight.

Bidding will run for a week and close on Saturday, May 21 at 10 p.m. Pictures of the art will available on the school's web site, and the art will on display at the school during gallery hours. 

The Baum School is a non-profit community arts school for all ages located in downtown Allentown. Part of each sale at the auction will go to the artist, and the rest to support the school's art programs. 

Executive Director Shannon Fugate and director of development and communications Lauren Faurl joined 69 News in live in the studio to talk about some of the art that will be included in this year's event. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you