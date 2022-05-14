ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Get your bids ready, the Baum School of Art starts its 37th annual Art Auction Saturday night at midnight.
Bidding will run for a week and close on Saturday, May 21 at 10 p.m. Pictures of the art will available on the school's web site, and the art will on display at the school during gallery hours.
The Baum School is a non-profit community arts school for all ages located in downtown Allentown. Part of each sale at the auction will go to the artist, and the rest to support the school's art programs.
Executive Director Shannon Fugate and director of development and communications Lauren Faurl joined 69 News in live in the studio to talk about some of the art that will be included in this year's event.