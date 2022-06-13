A special event at Bear Creek Mountain Resort gives a whole new meaning to "getting the ax."

Monday is International Axe Throwing Day, so Bear Creek figured it would get into the act - or should we say ax?

The resort hosted a throwing party. Competitors were doing their best to hit the mark.

The resort offered lessons to celebrate the international day, and gave visitors time on the range.

And for those who didn't get to celebrate International Axe Throwing Day, you can stop by Bear Creek Mountain another day for some ax throwing.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a spam filter. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you