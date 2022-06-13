A special event at Bear Creek Mountain Resort gives a whole new meaning to "getting the ax."
Monday is International Axe Throwing Day, so Bear Creek figured it would get into the act - or should we say ax?
The resort hosted a throwing party. Competitors were doing their best to hit the mark.
The resort offered lessons to celebrate the international day, and gave visitors time on the range.
And for those who didn't get to celebrate International Axe Throwing Day, you can stop by Bear Creek Mountain another day for some ax throwing.