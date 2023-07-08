MACUNGIE, Pa. - On Saturday, Bear Creek Mountain is playing host to a mountain biking event featuring some of the county's top professional and amateur athletes.

The event, the 2023 Cross Country Mountain Bike National Championships, is run by USA Cycling. The women's events will start at 2 p.m., with the men's events following at 3:45 p.m., according to a press release.

Races will start at Bear Creek's base area and run throughout the resort, the press release said.

Bear Creek previously hosted the event in 2013 and 2014. It is noted as a venue with lots of spectator space, the press release said.

A detailed schedule of the day's events from USA Cycling can be found here.