WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A bear on the run in a busy part of Lehigh County Thursday finally came to a rest, at a place of rest.

The bear was first seen in south Allentown late Thursday morning and went on quite the journey before ending up in a tree at the Garden of Peace Cemetery on Fullerton Avenue in Whitehall Township.

Bear caught at Whitehall Twp. cemetery

Wildlife officials were able to get the bear down after hitting her with a few tranquilizer darts. Then the bear was loaded onto a trailer attached to a game warden's vehicle for a return date with the wild.

This isn't the bear's first run-in with the Game Commission.

She was previously tagged after being caught up in Monroe County.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.