PALMER TWP., Pa. - An unwanted guest was spotted in a neighborhood in Palmer Township, Northampton County, police said.

"We were notified Saturday morning that a bear was out and about overnight Friday into Saturday," said Palmer Township Police Officer Jim Alercia.

An image captured it near a pool in the area of Clover Hollow Road, off of Van Buren Road.

Alercia said they are working with the game commission, which believes the bear is heading north as winter approaches.

In the meantime, they said there are some precautions neighbors should follow.

"So, their recommendation was for residents to number one, keep your trash cans, don't put them out curbside the night before, do it at the last minute," said Alercia.

He said bears typically look for seeds, and that people should avoid leaving out bird feeders and deer feeding sticks.

Palmer Township police said most of the reports they are getting are the next day when people spot it on their surveillance cameras.

Alercia said the township's last bear sighting was in the summer.

"For the most part, we don't have a problem with bears, but since we're so close and our northern end of the township is so close to the Poconos, it's making their way into backyards," said Officer Alercia.

Police said they are just going to let the bear to pass through and that they do not believe it will be staying in the area very long. Neighbors are being asked to not let their pets out on their own. They tell us they will only be notifying the game commission of its latest sightings, unless there is a life-threatening situation.

Police said they are asking residents to let the bear be.