EASTON, Pa. - The City of Easton is warning residents after a bear was spotted Thursday.

The large bear was sighted on College Hill near Parker Ave and Shawnee Avenue, according to a post on the city's Facebook page.

"According to the dispatch center of the Pennsylvania Game Commission, keep trash inside, remove bird and squirrel feeders, and do not throw food scraps outside," the city said in the post.

Removing the food source should force the bear to leave the area, according to the post.

If the bear becomes aggressive, the city says to call 911 and the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Southeast Region at 833-742-4868 or 833-742-9453.