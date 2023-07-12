black bear

(file)

LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - A curious creature apparently treated itself after it found a backpack filled with goodies.

A bear is suspected of stealing a rucksack with a phone, jerky, bird seed and Heineken beer from the Gap View Mobile Home Park, said Lehigh Township police.

The bag was later found by a farmer in a field, and the backpack and phone were recovered.

Police say a bear has been lurking in the Northampton County neighborhood, so the creature probably took it for the jerky and birdseed.

Police are just hoping the bear is over 21.

Scroll down for comments if available