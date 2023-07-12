LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - A curious creature apparently treated itself after it found a backpack filled with goodies.

A bear is suspected of stealing a rucksack with a phone, jerky, bird seed and Heineken beer from the Gap View Mobile Home Park, said Lehigh Township police.

The bag was later found by a farmer in a field, and the backpack and phone were recovered.

Police say a bear has been lurking in the Northampton County neighborhood, so the creature probably took it for the jerky and birdseed.

Police are just hoping the bear is over 21.