ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The City of Allentown is trying to offer people some relief during the heat wave.
All city pools are free Wednesday and Thursday for kids under 13 and adults over 60. Admission is half-price for adults 14-59 years old.
Families were lined up outside Cedar Beach Pool waiting to get in at noon Wednesday, as the temperature was already about 90 degrees.
The city says the free entry for pools is new this year, as last year, officials only offered a reduced price entry.
Allentown will offer the free and reduced admission every time there is a heat advisory this summer.
Cedar Beach and Mack pools are open from 12-7 p.m.
The city noted that admission for non-residents is still full price.