ALLENTOWN, Pa. - As we're about to head into the stickier days of summer, HVAC and power companies tell 69 News there's more you can do than just crank up the AC.

69 News' weather team says higher heat and humidity are coming over the next few days. But before you turn the air way up, here are a few things experts say you can do to get more bang for your buck.

The team at Jack Lehr Heating, Cooling & Electric showed 69 News around some of their equipment.

Keep your outdoor unit's condenser coils clean

Experts at Jack Lehr tell us that if it's 95 degrees out, but you haven't had your outdoor unit's coils cleaned in a couple years, it will work like it's 100, or even 105, degrees outside.

"You want to make sure that these are not dirty," Matt Haas, comfort consultant with the HVAC company, said. "I mean, this is sitting outside in the elements, so you might have pollen and dust and debris."

That's something you need a technician to come, open up and clean. Haas says it should be done each year, a service that's included at Jack Lehr.

"Don't go cleaning that yourself, please," Haas said.

Change your indoor unit's filter

Here's something you can do yourself: change the filter of your air handling system.

"Some people have that," Haas said. "Some people may have a furnace of some sort."

Haas says you can check if it's dirty. But rule of thumb, it's best to change it once a month.

Use your ceiling fans wisely

"We also tell our customers to use their ceiling fans," Jane George, regional affairs director with PPL Electric Utilities, said. "It's much easier to move the air than to cool the air."

Meanwhile, folks at Jack Lehr say once you leave the room, you should turn off those ceiling fans, as it can end up wasting more energy.

Jane George says over at PPL, crews are preparing for higher heat as well.

"We are expecting high temperatures and, of course, we're expecting a higher demand from the high heat," she said.

Close those window drapes

George, as well as workers at Jack Lehr, tell 69 News that windows can be the biggest source of heat load, where the sun is beating in.

"Customers can close their drapes, keep their blinds down, and what this does is it keeps the cool air in," George said.

Shades can reduce that window load by up to 75 percent, according to heat transfer calculations provided by Jack Lehr.

The exact savings will depend on the type of attachment, the season, the climate and how the attachment is used, according to the Department of Energy. ((link: https://www.energy.gov/energysaver/energy-efficient-window-coverings )

For more summer-energy-saving tips, head here: https://www.picknrg.com/en/mk/brand/summer-tips