BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Meet Luke Wilde, the new principal of Bethlehem Catholic High School.

He's a familiar face, as he's worked at the school since 2009.

Wilde started at the Dewberry Avenue school as a teacher of literature, and he has held many additional posts, including coach of the Golden Hawks' field hockey team. He took on the role of director of studies before being named to the top job.

"Mr. Wilde is deeply committed to Catholic education and Bethlehem Catholic's mission of empowering our students to live their faith, embrace learning, serve with compassion and embody integrity," according to a statement from the Diocese of Allentown.

Wilde attended Catholic grade school and LaSalle College High School. He has an undergraduate degree from DeSales University and a master's degree in education leadership from St. Joseph's College of Maine.

Wilde succeeds Holly DeNofa, who led the school for five years. DeNofa was a vice principal at Freedom High School in Bethlehem before taking over at Beca.

Before her tenure, John Petruzzelli spent seven years as principal at Bethlehem Catholic before departing to lead St. Joseph Preparatory Academy in Philadelphia. He then returned to Bethlehem to create the Kolbe Academy, the nation's first Catholic recovery high school for students with alcohol and drug problems.

Petruzzelli left that job earlier this year to take some time off, but then former employer St. Elizabeth High School in Wilmington, Delaware, called on him to lead that school for one year.