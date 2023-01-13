Becky Bartlett, who has served as Deputy Director of Administration in Northampton County for five years and as the County’s Chief Information Officer, will step down later this month.

Bartlett said she will be leaving county government effective Jan. 27, according to a news release from the county.

In a letter to Director of Administration Charles M. Dertinger, Bartlett wrote, “Please accept this letter as formal notification that I am resigning from my position as Deputy Director with the County of Northampton. My last day will be January 27, 2023. Thank you for the opportunity to work in this position. I have very much enjoyed my five years with the Administration.”

County Executive Lamont McClure said of Bartlett, “It is not an over statement to say, that Becky has played a vital role in the success of this Administration. She took her responsibility to keep the public informed – especially through the pandemic very seriously. Becky has our deepest thanks and our most fond wishes for happiness in this next phase of her life.”