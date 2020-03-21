LEHIGH TWP., Pa. -- Although the iconic Northampton County business is closed for the season, Becky's Drive-In is proving a church doesn't have to have pews, a steeple or even an altar to have services.
"The faith is in us but we need it to be strengthened and nurtured all the time," said Pastor Jami Possinger.
The drive-in opened this weekend to welcome members of Hope Lutheran Church to pull up, park, and pray.
"For us it was an opportunity to be able to get people together, worshiping, being sustained spiritually in this time when the coronavirus is ratcheting up anxiety," said Possinger.
It was the only way the church could think to have a service in the midst of the pandemic. The program was pre-recorded and played on the big screen.
"We miss church when we're not able to go," said Bob Small.
"It's being able to take the word of God into someone's car where they're safe and distanced socially from others," said Possinger.
You've heard it said a time or two that we all need to do our part to help each other through this.
"They keep talking about being alone together, and that's what we're doing," said Small.
For some, their faith is what keeps them together.
"We've got to do everything we can to stay safe, to stay healthy but we don't have to do it by ourselves. We can do it as a church, we can do it as a community," said Small.
The drive-in will also host services Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.