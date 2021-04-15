WALNUTPORT, Pa. - For students from DeSales University's TV and Film Department, the show must go on.
Students have been working all year to perfect their projects and present them. But as the pandemic would have it, that posed a challenge.
Thankfully, Becky's Drive-in in Walnutport helped make it happen.
"Tonight being able to see my name come up, my face and all of my friends and everyone else on the committee who helped make this possible it's just I can't put it into words, honestly it's an unreal feeling," said DeSales University senior Joey Del Reo.
"This is the first time it's at a drive-in, so I definitely think that's like a fun new way to have it presented," said senior Jenn Marinello.
14 different films were presented, along with several photography segments.
Students will be judged on their work and receive awards. But really, all they want is for people to watch what they've made on Becky's big screen.
"To have student films shown at this level is pretty special," Del Deo said.
No matter the subject matter of the films, the students had a supportive audience.
"It's a great opportunity for these kids and for other people to appreciate all of their hard work and how many hours and days they put in to make all these projects," said parent Beth Applegate.