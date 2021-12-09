ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Robert Mickus wasn't planning on closing Beerco on Lehigh Street in Allentown. He bought the business about ten years ago.
It's been open for around 50 years.
"We like to think of ourselves as the everyday man's beer because everything in here, most of it's domestic," Mickus said.
But he was told over the summer his landlord didn't want to renew the lease. He's been looking around since for a new location, but can't seem to find anything he can afford.
So, at the end of January, he's closing. At least for now.
"And then we're gonna put our license in escrow and after we sit back a while and see what happens to the economy and try and find a location. I would move in tomorrow if I had a location that gave me 5,000 square feet at market rates," Mickus said.
As for what's coming? A notice on the property from the city says it's becoming a Sheetz. That will be joining several other gas stations and convenience stores on this stretch of Lehigh Street. Even the Brass Rail next door is becoming a Royal Farms. There's also a Turkey Hill nearby, and a Wawa down the street.
We spoke to the property owner, who had no comment.
"Some of my customers you know, kind of put a tear in my eye. They've been coming here for so long. Their kids came here and then their kid's kids came here," Mickus said.
The owner started a sale Thursday on everything that he will continue until he closes at the end of January.