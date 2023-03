WEST READING, Pa. - Before and after Images from above the scene show the magnitude of Friday's explosion.

To the left is aerial footage of what the area of the R.M. Palmer Company used to look like.

To the right, a drone image we shot this morning.

As you can see, a large section of connected buildings that were once there are now obliterated.

You can also see flames still coming from some of the rubble about 15 hours after the explosion.