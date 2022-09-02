If you live in the 7th Congressional District you may have seen it: an ad where the announcer says "When COVID Hit, Lisa Scheller said," followed by a clip of the Republican candidate saying 'the first thing I did was I took my salary to zero.'"

The announcer continues, "That was a lie."

The ad was put out by Congresswoman Susan Wild's campaign and repeatedly accuses Scheller of lying.

"Her own financial disclosure showed Lisa Scheller pocketed over $1 million," said the announcer.

The Wild campaign provided us with Scheller's financial disclosures for 2020 and 2021 to support their ad, breaking the income into $1.25 million of unearned income and $157,000 of other income.

The Wild campaign says if you compare the two documents, $20,161 of that other income was earned between August and December of 2020 after Scheller made the zero-pay pledge.

"In April, she took her salary to zero and kept it there until 2021," said Pierce Fraunheim, Scheller's campaign manager.

Fraunheim says the $20,000 is a health care insurance benefit reported as taxable income because Scheller owns her business. He says the remaining $137,000 in other income was made in the first three months of 2020, before the pandemic.

As for the $1.25 million, he says that unearned income was re-invested in Scheller's company, which is also talked about in the ad.

"I am so proud of what Made in America means," said Scheller in the ad.

"Another lie," said the announcer. "Scheller slashed her U.S. workforce by 60 percent, closing two U.S. plants and opening two new ones in China."

"They have never shipped a single job overseas, and Lisa is proud of her record creating high-quality manufacturing jobs and would love to create more jobs here in Pennsylvania," said Fraunheim.

Fraunheim disputes the Wild campaign's claim that since she took over her family's global aluminum pigment business, the number of U.S. employees has dropped from 360 to 142.

Fraunheim claims just the opposite, saying Scheller's U.S. workforce has grown. But he did not provide any documentation to support that claim.

"Prepare yourself, if you’re living in the 7th Congressional District, for an overwhelming amount of television ads," said Professor Chris Borick with the Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion.

Borick says while he hasn't fact-checked this ad, many ads use factual snippets of information but lack context.

The Scheller campaign disputes all of the information in the ad, while the Wild campaign says it's spot on.