"We're going to have the majority in the Senate, which means a Republican senator for this district is going to bring the most into this district," said Jarrett Coleman.

If true, it's a reason why Republican Jarrett Coleman believes he's the better candidate to bring legislative dollars to Pennsylvania's 16th Senate district, which includes Allentown and now parts of Bucks County.

It's a district that was represented for a long time by Pat Browne, the chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and was very successful in bringing money into the Lehigh Valley.

Democrat Mark Pinsley says he would try to get an appropriations committee seat.

"Presuming Shapiro wins, he understands the Lehigh Valley is the fastest growing county in Pennsylvania," Pinsley said. "I believe that we can go to him and negotiate and get good money for Allentown and for the county."

Education

On education, Pinsley is in favor of increased spending, revamping the fair funding formula, more money for teachers and higher taxes on the state's fossil fuel industry.

"We know that we're subsidizing the fossil fuel industry by $4 billion, who currently see profits, I think, in excess of 200% of the prior year," Pinsley said. "Let's move that towards the kids."

Coleman, who's on the Parkland School Board, has a large financial backing from the state's richest resident, Jeff Yass — who's been called a single-issue donor — for school vouchers and charter schools.

Coleman says instead of traditional vouchers, he favors lifeline scholarships, where there's not as large of a funding hit for sponsoring schools.

"A competitive educational process, which would include vouchers like the lifeline scholarships, because this is the only industry where people try to tell me that competition isn't good," Coleman said.

Elections

On voting, Coleman wants complete uniformity across the state and voter identification. He's not a fan of drop boxes and would repeal the "no excuse" mail-in balloting. He says the pandemic is over, and it's a person's duty to vote in person.

"I would support maybe an early voting in person to allow more, you know, more access that way, if you want to say that," Coleman said, "but I just, I just don't support the unexcused mail in ballots." He said, however, he would be OK with traditional absentee balloting.

Pinsley wants reinforced voting laws to reassure voters, but would rather have a rank-choice voting system.

"If your first choice doesn't win, then it goes to the second one, goes to the third one until you hit 50%," Pinsley explained. "I would much rather see something like that because then independents, Green Party, any party actually has a chance of winning."

Finance

Pinsley says by cutting wasteful spending, the state could provide basic health care for all. He'd close the Delaware loophole, which allows corporations to skip out on paying taxes here. According to Keystone Research Center and Budget Policy Center, 76% of businesses don't pay taxes in the state.

Coleman wouldn't close the loophole, and he'd immediately lower the state corporate tax rate to 5%. He's also in favor of term limits and pension reform.