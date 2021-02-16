It may be February, but it's never too soon to start thinking about Musikfest!
ArtsQuest revealed the 2021 poster Tuesday morning on 69 News at Sunrise.
WFMZ's Ali Reid spoke with Juliann Masenheimer, ArtsQuest lead creative, and Mandy Martin, the artist behind the poster. They've been working on the poster for the past 1.5 years, and shared the process behind the design and creation.
ArtsQuest also wants to hear from "superfans" of the 'fest, who would be interested in giving their feedback via surveys or a focus group.
This year's event runs Aug. 6-15, 2021.