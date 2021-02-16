It may be February, but it's never too soon to start thinking about Musikfest!

ArtsQuest revealed the 2021 poster Tuesday morning on 69 News at Sunrise.

WFMZ's Ali Reid spoke with Juliann Masenheimer, ArtsQuest lead creative, and Mandy Martin, the artist behind the poster. They've been working on the poster for the past 1.5 years, and shared the process behind the design and creation.

ArtsQuest also wants to hear from "superfans" of the 'fest, who would be interested in giving their feedback via surveys or a focus group.

This year's event runs Aug. 6-15, 2021.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.