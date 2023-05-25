EASTON, Pa. - The stage is set. The wait is just about over. Thursday is our region's biggest night for high school theater. The Freddy Awards begins at 7 p.m.

Performers from 29 schools wearing exquisite costumes have been trickling into the State Theatre all afternoon. The theater's 1,500 seats will be packed for the show, meaning many people will be watching from home.

69 News talked with those at MBC Teleproductions in charge of making the live broadcast come to be.

"The prep starts basically as soon as the show ends last year," said Joel Keeler, the creative director at WFMZ-TV and MBC Teleproductions, and the producer of the Freddy Awards broadcast.

"It's just so many moving pieces," said Jeff Kuhns, the chief engineer of studio operations at WFMZ-TV and the engineer in charge of the Freddy Awards. "We crew of about 40, but then there's also what the State Theatre has here, as well."

Take your places is not just a phrase for performers. There are people all throughout the State Theatre and beyond working on the three-hour live broadcast.

"We have engineers back at the station that are making sure that transmission signals are being received properly, and then going out over the air or going on," said Kuhns. "We have our web streaming crew that's here. We have a Facebook Live crew here, along with the stage crew that's here."

Crews are tracking microphones, mixing music, doing playback for production, and working the cameras.

"You'll see the jib camera, which is kind of the big crane camera going through the air," said Keeler. "We have a Steadicam moving around backstage, and this year, we actually have three robotic cameras, so we can kind of get cameras into places we couldn't before."

Attendees will see about ten cameras capturing the magic.

It's the 21st year of the Freddys, and those who come back year after year to make the show go on say it never gets old.

"The opening number this year is longer than it normally is. I think they stuck an extra whole song in there so that's kind of fun," said Keeler. "The opening number is always fun. So, why not? They just piled even more into it this year."

The pros say there are always new things that steal the spotlight, deserving a big "bravo."

"You get a new group of kids at new shows. So, you never quite know what to expect," said Keeler.

"To see the excitement, to see how they react to each school. It's not really just about them. It's about everybody," said Kuhns.