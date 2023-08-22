ALLENTOWN, Pa. - So far this summer, the Lehigh Valley has had only five days that have been in the 90's. Typically, it's 20 to 30 days.

While July 4 may have been the hottest day on record for the planet, the average temperature this month in the valley is 2.5 degrees below normal.

At Allentown's Cedar Beach Pool the sounds of summer aren't as loud this year.

"It's about 78 now, if it was 88 would this place look a lot different?" I asked Director of Parks and Recreation for Allentown Mandy Tolino.

"Absolutely," she said.

Tolino says with a hot and humid summer the pool is packed. It's been humid, not hot, this summer. We haven't hit a heat wave.

August's average highs are less than 82 degrees, leaving the city pool population in the shallow end.

"It does increase activity in the parks, with active recreation, like basketball, using the trails, things like that," Tolino said of the other impacts the cooler weather creates.

With the tinge of fall emerging on trees starting to turn color, private pool companies say more customers are calling to close their backyard pools sooner.

"Typically, you wouldn't have this many air conditioners?"

"No, no," said Schnecksville True Value Manager Matt Moyer.

His shelves are still stocked with air conditioners and fans. Moyer says summer sales are down, this coming off a winter light on snow, heavy on unsold material.

"A lot of hardware stores have around like 30 to $60,000 that they have to sit on. And it's a huge loss. Because we didn't have a winter. So, this whole year is kind of been messed up a little bit," Moyer said.

For Assembly 88 owner Santo Napoli, the cooler temperatures are forecasted to throw off sales. His Allentown men's store is looking to move summer clearance. This, while Mother Nature is offering confusing wardrobe choices.

"Is selling summer clearance, a big deal for your store?" I asked Napoli.

"Absolutely. I mean the last thing any retailer wants is to get stuck with merchandise," he said.

"I hope people don't get confused on what to buy," he said of the weather's sales impact.

The upside, at least if you like being outside, is it's much more comfortable. 70s dominate the forecasted highs over the next week. Call it cardigan cool weather.