KEMPTON, Pa. - A benefit concert was held Saturday night to help the families of two Lehigh County firefighters who died battling a house fire.

Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber of the New Tripoli fire company were killed back in December battling a fire in Schuylkill County.

The concert at the Kempton Community Center tonight celebrated the lives of the two men.

It featured the Journey tribute band Highway Run.

Many volunteers came together to make the event possible.

"It's very hard for the families and I think they're grieving in their own ways, you know, and us as a fire department we're just trying to help them out any way we can," Matt Krapf said.

Donations for the families are still being accepted online through a Go Fund Me campaign.