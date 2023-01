KEMPTON, Pa. - A benefit concert will be held in honor of the New Tripoli, Lehigh County firefighters who were killed while battling a house fire in neighboring Schuylkill County last month.

The concert will celebrate the lives of firefighters Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber.

It will be held 7 p.m. Saturday, February 25th at the Kempton Community Center.

All proceeds will go to the New Tripoli Bank's Fallen Firefighters Memorial Fund.

Ticket information can be found online.