ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- An Allentown car dealership helped students get revved up for the new school year.

Bennett Toyota gave out backpacks filled with school supplies to kids and families today.

The event took a lot of pre-planning.

"Hours and hours of filling over 300 backpacks so you can imagine," said Alberta Scarfaro, MASB HOPE Secretary, "buying the school supplies and then advertising it, and trying to find youth and families who will benefit from it."

The dealership's manager said they had been thinking about doing a giveaway for a while, and were finally able to make it happen this year.

"All of this is about giving back to the community," said Nardo Tavarez, General Manager of Bennett Toyota of Allentown, "and making sure other people understand that Bennett is different, and we care about the people here."

"We just want to give back to parents who may have a difficult time this year providing their children with book bags," Tonya Johnson, MASB HOPE Foundation Vice President, said. "It's enough to try to get clothing, food, provide shelter and we just wanted to help the parents out and give them a book bag of school supplies. Notebook, binder, loose leave paper, pencil pouches with a couple pencils, pens, erasers, highlighters, glue, index card, ruler, and hygiene bags, too."

The children at the giveaway were excited, too.

"It's awesome and it's very nice and generous of them," said 4th grader Sariah. "I found notebooks and sharpened pencils, and I saw rulers and a binder. I was so surprised, I was like oh my god, I didn't know there were gonna be so many backpacks, and when I saw this one, I was like that's the perfect one."

They had such a large turnout that they wound up giving out vouchers to those who weren't able to pick up a backpack.