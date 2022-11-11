I'm standing outside the PPL Center where the annual WFMZ and Lehigh Valley Phantoms coat drive will take place.

This year, veterans will be among the recipients of the coats.

More on that in a moment.

There are events across the Lehigh Valley and in Berks County to honor veterans.

The Combined Veterans Council of Berks County will host its ceremony this morning in Reading's City Park.

It will include a dedication of the Purple Heart Trail, which stretches from the Penn Street Bridge to Veterans Grove.

It pays tribute to those who served, and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

The ceremony starts at 11:00 a.m.

Easton's Veterans Day ceremony will take place at the World War One Memorial Grove in Upper Hackett Park.

That starts at 10:30 a.m.

Then at 1:00 p.m., the Northampton County detachment of the Marine Corps league will honor the five war memorials between South 17th and South 21st Streets in Wilson.

Students will line the streets to honor veterans.

And as I mentioned, the annual WFMZ and Lehigh Valley Phantoms coat drive takes place tonight.

Donated coats will go to homeless veterans at Victory House of the Lehigh Valley.

They will also go to families at the Salvation Army.

Anyone who donates a coat at the PPL Center will get a free ticket to tonight's Phantoms game.

Volunteers will be outside of the PPL Center collecting donations from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. tonight.

There are also drop boxes inside the PPL Center and at the Steel Ice Center in Bethlehem.