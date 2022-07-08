EASTON, Pa. – Members of Northampton County Council got to meet the new management of the county's public-housing units Thursday.
At a committee meeting Thursday afternoon, council was introduced to Gwen Didden, executive director of the Berks County Housing Authority.
County Executive Lamont McClure's administration has chosen the Berks County authority to run its public-housing units.
The Lehigh County Housing Authority was in charge before, but that agreement will lapse next month.
Didden said she will maintain open communications with residents and with the commissioners (councilmembers are known as commissioners), something that administrators and commissioners say was lacking during the years the LCHA was in charge of the Northampton County subsidized housing units.
Residents will be taken care of, she assured council.
"We don't want to give somebody a unit that we wouldn't want to live in ourselves," Didden said.
The agreement with LCHA ended after the Northampton County commissioners started to question management. The Lehigh County organization said it took over management of Northampton's subsidized housing because the Northampton County Housing Authority ran into financial trouble, and it disputed complaints made about its operations.
Council President Lori Vargo Heffner said she heard more information from Didden in one meeting than she heard from the LCHA over several years.