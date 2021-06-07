HARRISBURG, Pa. - A Representative out of Berks and Lehigh Counties approved a bill that seeks to protect older Pennsylvanians.
The passage of a package of bills comes at the start of Elder Abuse Awareness Month.
Rep. Gary W. Day (R-Lehigh/Berks), chairman of the House Aging and Older Adults Services Committee announced the passing of House Bill 1430.
He says the bill would amend the Older Adult Protective Services Act to add a definition of financial exploitation and establish a private right of action for certain financial crimes, and adds a $100 surcharge that goes to the Pennsylvania Lottery.
“The House Aging and Older Adult Services Committee was able to pass this package of bills to offer our seniors another sense of protection when it comes to exploitation and whose jurisdiction it is to handle these crimes and issues,” said Day. “The committee worked together to put forward these measures that will continue to enhance the everyday life of our older adults across the Commonwealth. The bill I have prime sponsored looks to add financial exploitation as a crime under the Older Adult Protective Services Act, offering a private right to action and adds a surcharge that will go to the Pennsylvania Lottery to continue to better assist older Pennsylvanians. During this Elder Abuse Awareness Month, the House Aging and Older Adult Services Committee will continue to work together and provide solutions for all Pennsylvanians under our purview. I look forward to seeing the passage of these bills by the General Assembly and a signature by the governor as our seniors continue to deserve better protections under the law.”
The other bills passed Monday include:
House Bill 1428, sponsored by Rep. Kurt Masser (R-Columbia/Montour/Northumberland), would amend the Health Care Facilities Act to allow residents or legal guardian of a resident to place electronic monitoring devices in a room with appropriate notices and consent of the facility and other residents.
House Bill 1429, sponsored by Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-Northumberland/Synder), would amend Title 18 to give the attorney general’s office concurrent jurisdiction to investigate individuals who use their position of trust to financially exploit older adults and care-dependent people.
House Bill 1431, sponsored by Rep. Kate Klunk (R-York), amends Title 18 to establish abuse of social media by employees who post pictures of care dependent individuals without permission and categorize the crime as a misdemeanor.
The measures now go to the full House for consideration.