UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man is facing charges in a deadly wrong-way crash in Lehigh County in January.
Jonathan Richards, 39, was charged Tuesday with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, involuntary manslaughter, and related offenses in the crash that left him seriously injured and another man dead, the Lehigh County district attorney announced.
Richards had a blood alcohol level of 0.24%, three times the legal limit in Pennsylvania, when he drove the wrong way on Hamilton Boulevard in Upper Macungie Township early on the morning of Jan. 17, authorities said.
He crashed nearly head-on into another vehicle around 4:40 a.m. near the Farmington Road intersection, officials said.
The other driver, Wadnor Jean Louis, was found dead in his vehicle. Richards, of Shillington, was hospitalized with serious injuries until May, officials said.
The DA's office said the delay in filing charges was because charges filed while he was in the hospital would have required Richards to be guarded at great expense. Richards' treatment continued until recently, the DA said.
Bail was set at $50,000.