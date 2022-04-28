U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. – Paco Underhill sees the world of food and beverage with a distinct set of eyes. He believes we can change the way we consume.
As the founder of Envirosell, a behavioral research and consulting company, Underhill thrives on studying consumer behavior, discovering unmet consumer needs with the goal of delivering added value.
"If I can change your prescription in terms of how you see the supply chain and food chain, I can help you make better decisions on how you consume," Underhill said.
In the end, he says this will lead to a "healthier you" and a healthier planet.
Underhill shared his perspective on consumer trends at DeSales University Thursday night, where he also discussed his new book, "How We Eat: The Brave New World of Food and Beverages."
In partnership with DeSales University, the Council for Retail and Sales hosted Underhill at its "Meet the Experts" event in front of a crowd of students, local business professionals and members of the public. CRS describes itself as a "leading authority on issues and solutions that face the retailing and sales industries."
"Paco is a visionary," said Doc Ogden, chair of the board of directors for CRS. "The goal [of this presentation] is to show everyone in retail and sales, and interested students, what's out there."
Underhill began his career teaching in a doctoral program in environmental psychology, but he soon learned he'd rather practice the profession instead of talk about it.
He grew up with a stutter, and said he had to rely heavily on his eyes. He understood how people move.
Starting with a few gigs in music stores, drug stores, and a hardware store, he became increasingly successful in this understanding. So much so, he said, the manager of the hardware store yelled at him for moving a fixture which held store circulars because that one move had the store completely out of a week's worth of circulars in just one day.
Now, Underhill is the founder of Envirosell, with its headquarters in New York City and branch offices in China, Japan and South Korea. He is also the author of multiple bestselling books, including "Why We Buy: The Science of Shopping."
When writing his new book, "How We Eat," Underhill said he had to throw out half of his manuscript due to the post-pandemic world perspective. Nonetheless, he compiled his thoughts and churned out a book in hopes to change the way people think about the industry of food and drink.
Audience members laughed as they watched videos of dogs sliding on pet store floors and customers putting their kids on their shoulders to grab a product too high for them on the shelf. However, Underhill didn't show these clips just for laughs.
The videos showed instances in which stores could make minor, modest changes that could result in an immediate sales increase, according to Underhill.
Some takeaways were: Don't wax the floor of a pet store where you invite pets to come, and think about designing product placement in a grocery store for the average woman, who falls shorter than the highest shelf and who does most of the grocery shopping.
During his presentation, Underhill stressed the lack of change in a grocery store from the 1930s. For example, the fundamental design of the dairy case hasn't been altered since. According to Underhill, dairy products are in the back of the store because it was designed for the freezer and refrigeration units during that time period.
"Why can't I shop by meal group?" he asked. "Why can't I get my milk, yogurt and cereal in one section?"
Underhill also asked how we could make a better version of the produce section, stating 20% of the produce we buy is never consumed. The produce section is lit so whatever you see looks "so much better at the store than when you take it home."
Throughout his presentation, Underhill showed photos of various products and store environments from the many different countries and cities he's visited.
He suggested a better way of getting our food and drink is by innovating packaging. In the Middle East, they sell milk in bags, which can then be thrown out and converted to compost.
In Shanghai, China, people grow vegetables in the center of their shopping malls for the mall restaurants — a version of farm-to-table that doesn't exist here, Underhill said.
He also described how leafy greens can be grown in a shipping container about 2 acres in size with artificial light through a process called organic hydroponic growing, which could be placed in stores' parking lots.
"Food chains need to be more responsive to what consumers are buying," Underhill said. "When will brands and stores be answerable to consumers instead of marketing engines?"
Underhill said reforms are going to come, store formats will shrink with better supply chain management, and the smart home, smart store, and smart customer are here to stay.
He further noted he believes in three principles: Amenability and profitability can be linked — you can do good things for people and earn both loyalty and money; there's interaction between what we sell and how we sell it; and rubber sole shoes.
Marketing in the 21st century requires you to go to the front lines, and it’s a critical part of the job, Underhill said. It reminds him of war.
"Wars are won when generals get to the front," he said. "Let's do it."