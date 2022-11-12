READING, Pa. -- Best selling author and ultra marathoner Dion Leonard is visiting the Reading Public Library Saturday.

He's being joined by his dog who helped inspire "Finding Gobi."

Leonard befriended the stray dog while traveling in China's harsh Gobi Desert.

Before Dion could take her home, Gobi went missing in the sprawling Chinese city where she was being kept.

But, with the help of strangers and the internet, he tracked her down.

Now, that story is the inspiration behind a movie in production set to be released in the next two years.

Visitors at Reading Public Library can meet Dion and Gobi in-person starting at noon.