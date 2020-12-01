BETHLEHEM, Pa. – During its Tuesday night meeting, Bethlehem City Council voted to move forward a proposed ordinance that will charge stormwater fees to property owners.
The "Stormwater Collection and Management User Fee" is needed because the city "must address its current and growing stormwater management responsibilities," according to Michael Alkhal, the director of public works.
The city will focus on controlling local flooding and stream health, meeting an expanding list of state and federal permit requirements, and maintaining its own aging storm sewer infrastructure.
"An adequate and sustainable source of revenue for stormwater management is necessary to protect the general health, safety, and welfare of the residents," Alkhal said in advocating for the fee.
The city developed the user fee to allocate stormwater management program costs to property owners based on impervious areas such as parking lots, driveways, and sidewalks.
For single-family detached residential parcels, the proposed single billing rate is $60 per year.
The fees for all other parcels of land will be determined by a formula outlined by the city.
Every property owner of record will receive notice of the fees by mail. Any fees due to the city that are not paid after 20 days of the date of the invoice are subject to criminal prosecution and fines. However, property owners do have the right to appeal.
Public streets owned by the city or the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, along with rail, are exempt from the fee.
"This is something the city has been thinking about for years," said Adam Waldron, city council president.
The bill also contains a provision stating that a "stormwater management program credit policy manual" will be adopted to allow property owners to receive a reduction in the fee to "recognize practices that are targeted to reduce the cost of the city's stormwater management program."
Councilwoman Olga Negrón did not support the bill. Her issue was the blanket fee assessed to all properties as opposed to a tier system.
"I feel the administration should have taken a closer look at the fees homeowners should have to pay," she said. "I don't think it's fair...I think they took the easy way out."
The ordinance was approved on first reading, with Councilman Bryan Callahan and Negron voting against it.
A second and final reading is expected later this month. Before that vote, council instructed the administration to look into a tiered fee structure.
"It's worth having a conversation about making this more fair," said Waldron.
If approved, the ordinance would go into effect Jan. 1.
In other news, council approved a gender wage equity bill with the stated purpose to battle wage discrimination and close punishing gender wage gaps. The bill makes it unlawful for an employer to inquire about a prospective employee's wage history. The bill was initially sponsored by Callahan.
Finally, three individuals — Thomas Bush, David Cimera, and Mark DiLuzio — received citations honoring their respective service to Bethlehem.