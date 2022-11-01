BETHLEHEM, Pa. – During its Tuesday night meeting, Bethlehem City Council held a hearing on proposed revisions to the city's current solar ordinance.
The city's Environmental Advisory Council wants to encourage the use of solar energy to advance the city's climate action plan. The plan, the EAC says, will advance goals of increasing sustainability, utilizing alternative energy resources and reducing Bethlehem's overall carbon footprint.
The revisions clarify the definition of "historic" and maximum permitted height, and also add setback or screening conditions to ground-mounted solar energy systems, along with other edits.
The ordinance defines solar energy systems as those that consist of one or more solar collection devices, solar energy-related "balance of system" equipment and other associated infrastructure "with the primary intention of generating electricity, storing electricity, or otherwise converting solar energy into a different form of energy."
The bill will be placed on council's Nov. 15 agenda.