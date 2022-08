BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The housing market is hot in the Bethlehem area right now.

That's according to Realtor.com's 2022 list of the top homebuying spots in America.

Bethlehem's 18017 zip code ranked sixth on the national list.

Homes in the Bethlehem area were viewed almost 4 times more than the average listing in the U.S., and they sold in about 8 days, according to the data.

New England zip codes took over half of the top 10 list.