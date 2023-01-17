HARRISBURG, Pa. - With Lehigh Valley leaders looking on, Josh Shapiro has become the 48th governor of Pennsylvania.

He was sworn in Tuesday along with his Lieutenant Governor, Austin Davis, the first Black Lieutenant Governor in the state's history.

The cold and wet weather didn't dampen the spirits at the ceremony outside the State Capitol. The Democrat and Montgomery County native first thanked his wife and high school sweetheart and their four kids for their sacrifice.

He said he'd care for all Pennsylvania kids like they were his own.

"Josh is a rare person, when he makes a promise, he keeps it," said inauguration attendee and Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds.

He says as AG, Shapiro reached out often to the Christmas City asking what it needed. He expects the same generosity from Shapiro when he is Governor.

"He understands you have to build trust and you do that by listening," Reynolds said.

"With my heart open and my eyes on others and fixed ahead I'm prepared to do my part to move our Commonwealth forward," Shapiro said at the ceremony.

Which include inspiring those like Dieruff High School seniors Naheria Pimentel and Eliana Rios.

"I've never been to anything like this. It was a great opportunity," Rios said.

"What did you think of the inauguration?" I asked Pimentel.

"Cold? Yes, very cold," she said, adding it was great to hear what Shapiro had to say.

The pair are among nine ASD and three charter school students brought to the event, which included lunch with area state representatives, by Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk.

"The Shapiro organization asked us to invite 'Allentonians' that typically don't get invited to these types of things," Tuerk said.

Also on the inauguration agenda: an evening celebration in Lancaster County.

The work begins Wednesday. Shapiro is set to sign some executive orders, including one getting rid of college degree requirements for state employees, and sign a comprehensive ethics package.

He's set to address the legislature for the first time March 7.