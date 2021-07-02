BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem is modifying its attendance policy for three city pools due to overcrowding issues.
Clearview, Memorial and Yosko pools will be open to current season pass holders, and daily passes will be available to Bethlehem residents only, Bethlehem Mayor Bob Donchez announced Friday.
The changes will take effect Saturday, July 3.
The current policy of admitting season pass holders from noon to 1 p.m. will remain in effect. Daily passes will be offered to Bethlehem residents only from 1 to 7 p.m. Access is contingent upon available capacity.
Bethlehem pools have faced capacity limits daily due to the regional lifeguard shortage and the closing of surrounding municipal pools, according to a news release from the city mayor's office.
People can visit the city's website for more information.