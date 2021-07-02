swimming pool generic

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -  Bethlehem is modifying its attendance policy for three city pools due to overcrowding issues.

Clearview, Memorial and Yosko pools will be open to current season pass holders, and daily passes will be available to Bethlehem residents only, Bethlehem Mayor Bob Donchez announced Friday.

The changes will take effect Saturday, July 3.

The current policy of admitting season pass holders from noon to 1 p.m. will remain in effect. Daily passes will be offered to Bethlehem residents only from  1 to 7 p.m. Access is contingent upon available capacity.

Bethlehem pools have faced capacity limits daily due to the regional lifeguard shortage and the closing of surrounding municipal pools, according to a news release from the city mayor's office.

People can visit the city's website for more information.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.