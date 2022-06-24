BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The city of Bethlehem has announced some upcoming road closures.
The City’s Streets Bureau will be cleaning the storm inlets on the Hill to Hill Bridge (Route 378) on Saturday, June 25, and will need to close the northbound lane from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the work.
Also, the city says the contractor for the Polk Street Garage construction will need to close Polk Street from Columbia Street to Second Street beginning next Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. to facilitate work for the new garage.
This closure and work is expected to last two weeks, the city said. Polk Street will be open for vehicles to turn west onto Columbia Street.