BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem is trying to stop Lehigh University from building more off-campus housing for students.

The city submitted to a judge Tuesday its appeal to a Zoning Hearing Board decision that would allow student townhomes to be built off-campus on the South Side.

The development would include an area where three homes currently stand in the 400 block of Jackson Street.

Those homes would reportedly be torn down.

No word on when the judge will make a decision.