HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A Northampton County company will pay $230,000 over unreported chemical shipments.

Ungerer & Company, a flavor and fragrance business in Hanover Township, just outside of Bethlehem, agreed to the settlement after allegations that it did not report to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) certain international shipments of chemicals, said the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Companies are required to notify the DEA about exports of chemicals that can be used to make illegal controlled substances.

The company will also implement changes, like training its employees, so it doesn't happen again, authorities said.

Ungerer and the U.S. previously agreed on a $450,000 civil settlement, and as part of those remedial measures, the company self-disclosed these further violations.

“Ungerer appropriately discovered and disclosed these export reporting issues,” said Thomas Hodnett, special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Philadelphia Field Division. “The DEA’s goal is to ensure the proper transfer and export of listed chemicals so they can be properly accounted for.”