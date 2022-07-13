Bethlehem Area Public Library holds book sale fundraiser

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Avid readers are hitting a local library instead of the book store this week.
Shoppers are flocking to the Bethlehem Area Public Library Wednesday.
It's holding its book sale, one of its largest fundraisers.
Organizers say it's so big that people from Connecticut have driven down for it.
Ninety-percent of the books being sold are donated. You can buy old and new books for a really good deal.
"A new book is going to cost you in a book store $25 to $30. Here, you're going to pay $5. Most of our books, however, are $1," said volunteer coordinator Laurel Stone.
It runs until 8 p.m. Wednesday and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.