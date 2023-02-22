The Bethlehem Area Public Library's main location will offer limited service in March and April because of renovations.



"Major disruptions to library service are expected," according to the library's website.



During renovations, there will be no computer access for adults at the Main Library, no access to the adult collections, and limited seating.



Studio 11, the library's record studio, will not be open. Reserved books may still be picked up and items can be returned at the outdoor book drop.



Youth programming and other services will continue at the Main Library, and scheduled events including yoga, Qigong, library clubs, the Book Sale and Lehigh Valley BookFest will go ahead as planned.



The renovations are taking place on the first floor of the building at 11 W. Church St., just west of Bethlehem City Hall.



The BAPL's Southside Branch at Fourth and Webster streets will remain open, as will the Coolidge Building at 2740 Fifth St. in Bethlehem Township. The bookmobile will also keep moving.



"Some 'new' items in our adult collections will still be available," according to the library website, without providing further details.



After the work is done, the new-look library "will be better than ever very soon," the BAPL site says.



69 News has contacted the library for additional details.