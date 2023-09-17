BETHLEHEM, Pa. — The Bethlehem Area Public Library (BAPL) will host a two-day book sale on Wednesday, Sept. 20, and Saturday, Sept. 23.

According to a library press release, the BAPL book sale will include a variety of genres from "captivating novels to informative non-fiction" Children's books DVDs, CDs and vinyl records will also be sold at the sale at "incredibly affordable prices," the press release said.

The event will be held at the library, 11 West Church St., from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cash, credit and debit are all accepted as payment for the sale, the press release said.

According to the press release, the parking garage beneath the library will be open after 5 p.m. Wednesday and all day Saturday. Additionally, barcode scanners are not permitted on Wednesday but may be used on Saturday.