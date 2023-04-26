The new and brighter Bethlehem Area Public Library will reopen Saturday, the first chance for the public to see the updated layout after two months and $450,000 of renovations.

"It will look totally different," BAPL Executive Director Josh Berk said Wednesday. The new library shelves are shorter, the first floor is more open, and the reference desk is now in the middle.

The library has been open with limited service during the two-month renovation, and even on Saturday not everything will be in place. Close enough, though, for a "soft opening" of the city landmark that has served readers at 11 W. Church St., on Payrow Plaza, since 1967.

"Some of the furniture has been delayed in shipping," Berk said. Computer desks were not quite ready on Wednesday, but Berk said the renovations went well. The work required that all the books be packed away, then put back. New carpet went down before new furniture went in.

It was a big job, but Berk said it was a success. Now Dickens, Chekhov, Sontag and thousands of other authors are back in place and ready to be read.

"Everything went about as planned. We moved 100,000-plus books, twice," he said. "The team here worked really hard. The old carpet came up easily, and the new carpet looks great."

"It looks bigger, brighter and more inviting," Berk said. The circulation desk remains at the entrance, but now patrons will enter to a view of the reference desk and staff instead of a long aisle between tall shelves. The computer area has also been moved toward the center, and the library now has "huddle rooms" where residents can hold a Zoom meeting or a small-group discussion.

The unveiling Saturday will start at 10 a.m. and last through the 5 p.m. closing. There will also be a flea market Saturday with books, art, crafts vintage clothing and more in the Bob Cohen Room on the left just inside the entrance. The basement recording studio will reopen Monday.

Berk said a capital reserve and generous donations funded the work. The BAPL is still accepting donations on its website.

He's looking forward to a big turnout on Saturday to see the first major renovation of the first floor in the library's 56-year history.

"Don't expect it to be 100% done, but come on in and see what we got," Berk said.