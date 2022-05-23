BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Area School District Board of Directors approved a three-year extension of a collective bargaining agreement with the Bethlehem Education Association Monday night.
The extension begins next year, and runs from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2026, after the current pact expires.
The deal offers a salary increase in each of the years. It starts with a $2,000 addition to each cell of the previous year's salary schedule. It then decreases by $100 in in 2024-25 and another decrease $100 in the final year. In addition, longevity payments at each tier will increase to $1,100 in 2023-24; $1,150 the next year; and $1,200 in the final year.
"There are not many changes from the current contract," board President Michael Faccinetto said.
Personnel appointments
Joseph Anthes, the principal of William Penn Elementary School, will become the district's new supervisor of related arts.
To replace Anthes, Nancy Zoudeh was appointed principal of William Penn Elementary School. She currently serves as assistant principal of Broughal Middle School.
Julissa Jimenez was named principal of Marvine Elementary School.
Other business
The board approved several contracts Monday night.
Another approved pact approved the purchase extension of the StudySync English curriculum. The curriculum will again be utilized by seventh- and eighth -graders at Broughal, East Hills, Nitschmann and Northeast middle schools. The extension is for three years through the 2025-26 school year. The cost will not exceed $209,040.
In another contract, the board approved a new agreement to have BASD pay $50,000 annually to The Foundation for the Bethlehem Area School District towards its executive director's salary. Since 2019, the school board has employed the executive director as a full-time employee with partial reimbursement from the Foundation. The reason for the new contract is that the Foundation now wants to directly employ the executive director.
With summer fast approaching, directors approved a summer food service pact. The $210,260 spending plan will provide 24,750 breakfasts and 32,750 lunches at 30 locations between June 13 and Aug. 26.
In a second measure related to the summer food program, the board set prices for those meals. The prices are segmented based on elementary, secondary, adult and reduced categories, among others.
In other news, directors set prices for parents and caregivers who utilize BASD's child care services. Starting this fall, a weekly fee of $125 will be charged for one session, while $150 will be levied for two sessions daily per week.
Another contract approved Monday night forges a deal with the City of Bethlehem for the latter to provide ambulance services at high school football games and any other activities at Liberty and Freedom high schools at a $138.54 hourly rate.
Also during Monday's meeting, the school board approved a lease agreement with the Fountain Hill Community Grocery Partnership to build and operate a food pantry at Fountain Hill Elementary School.