BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- The Bethlehem Area School District school board president tells 69 News the district is investigating an "alleged incident" involving the superintendent and a district employee.

WFMZ reached out to district officials after receiving information that Superintendent Joseph Roy was involved in an alleged altercation with an employee.

Sunday afternoon, a statement from school board president Michael Faccinetto confirmed to us that "the board is aware of the alleged incident and is investigating."

The board president said there's "no further comment at this time."

Superintendent Joseph Roy made the following statement:

"I’m aware of a specific unfounded allegation that has churned through the rumor mill for a few weeks. I’m working with the district solicitor to address this unfounded allegation, while keeping the board president informed.

"As with the allegation, rumors of me resigning are unfounded as well. The first rumor was I was resigning this past Thursday. The second rumor was I was resigning Friday. And apparently the third rumor is I resigned today. All completely false. The source of these rumors is unknown, but obviously someone with ill intent is spreading them."