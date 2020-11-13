BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Area School District said Friday it will continue with its hybrid schedule for students.
The district's health protocols, contact tracing, and daily collaboration with the city of Bethlehem Health Bureau have helped prevent the spread of any COVID-19 cases in school, District Superintendent Joseph Roy said in a message to the district community. Roy said this factored into the district's decision to stick to its hybrid model of learning.
The Northampton County Superintendents discussed the challenges a shift in learning models would create for students, families, and the community, Roy said.
The decision comes as the state Department of Health said Northampton County's level of community COVID-19 transmission is "substantial." Roy said the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays will likely further accelerate the virus spread. Roy said parents and staff should think about childcare needs and prepare for a future change in fully online learning which could come on short notice "depending on quickly changing circumstances."
Roy talked about the letter to the community in a video message on YouTube Friday.