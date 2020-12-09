BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Area School District said Wednesday it will temporarily switch to remote learning starting next week.
District Superintendent Joseph Roy said the district will be moving to a fully remote learning schedule from December 14 to December 22. Students will then have their holiday break from December 23 to January 3, Roy said. Students will then resume remote learning from January 4 to January 8.
Roy said the district will remain on its remote learning schedule the week of January 4 in order to manage any surge in COVID-19 cases.
Roy said the district will go back to its hybrid model on January 11.