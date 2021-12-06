Bethlehem Area School District generic
 
 

The Bethlehem Area School District will hold a public hearing Dec. 13 for a proposed Waldorf Charter School.

Charter schools are publicly funded but run privately. Tuition is provided by students' school districts. Charter supporters say the schools provide more choices, while opponents say they are not held accountable.

BASD Superintendent Joseph Roy has criticized Pennsylvania's charter school law. Charters divert money from public education but without sufficient oversight, he and others have said. In the current year's BASD budget, charter schools and pension costs were noted as the biggest threats to the district's financial stability.

The proposed Waldorf school would be for kindergarten through fifth grade. The school is soliciting parent interest on its website and indicates there that Waldorf is testing the market. The charter would be free, according to the site, not noting that taxpayers cover the costs.

"This (website) form is designed to gauge support for the school, and to determine whether you would enroll your child in the school," according to the site.

"Our mission is to create a holistic learning environment that embraces all aspects of a developing child, often overlooked in traditional schooling," according to the proposed charter's website. "Our unique approach incorporates as, music, and social interaction into a curriculum that encourages imagination and promotes self-growth."

The Waldorf school concept was founded in 1919.

The school district will hold the public hearing at 5 p.m., Monday Dec. 13 at East Hills Middle School, 2005 Chester Rd., Bethlehem.

 
 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.